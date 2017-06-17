Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB short action
06-17-2017
Im looking for a custom action for a new build of mine. Borden, defiance ,etc. Needs to be R.E.M. 700 base short action right hand magnum bolt face and a repeater. New or use would work.
