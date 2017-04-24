Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB Sendero SF 7RM take off barrel
WTB Sendero SF 7RM take off barrel
04-24-2017, 10:33 PM
verrocchio100
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: West Coast, USA
Posts: 48
WTB Sendero SF 7RM take off barrel
In search of a well taken care of take off Sendero or Sendero 2 stainless fluted barrel in 7mm Remington magnum.
Prefer low round count, unaltered barrel.
Please PM with offers.
Thx!
