WTB Sendaro 300 Ultra mag barrel
Unread 04-28-2017, 08:21 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: cambria Co. Pa.
Posts: 59
WTB Sendaro 300 Ultra mag barrel
Anyone have a 300 Ultra Sendaro fluted bbl for sale at the right price I got a Ultra mag Action & a b&c stock for a Sendaro contour.
Unread 04-28-2017, 10:21 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 31
Re: WTB Sendaro 300 Ultra mag barrel
I have one in the gun room someplace, let me look for it and I will text ya some pics if ya pm me your phone number, I believe its none fluted but it has a radial style brake already installed.
