WTB Seekins 223 magazine for old DBM
Unread 04-04-2017, 01:24 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: GA
Posts: 515
WTB Seekins 223 magazine for old DBM
I need a 223 magazine for Seekins old bottom metal. The one he made circa 2009 before he changed to AICS compatible DBM.

