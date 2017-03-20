Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB savage/stevens round top short action
WTB savage/stevens round top short action
03-20-2017, 06:46 PM
cduarte
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 15
WTB savage/stevens round top short action
all I really need is the action and bolt. it needs to have the new screw spacing, accutrigger or not, ie newer stevens 200 is just fine.
please let me know what you have,
regards,
Chris
