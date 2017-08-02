Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-08-2017, 05:03 PM
thesheepdog
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Texas
Posts: 69
WTB Savage Short action
Want to buy a model 10/11 action. Stripped is fine.
Have cash in hand.
I also have a Rem 700 Ultra Mag action (NIB) I'll trade with cash on your end.
