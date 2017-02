Wtb:savage parts Hello all,

Recently picked up a Savage 110 barreled action in 7mm mag.

Helping a young shooter put together his first big game rifle.

Will need some components to complete for him, hopefully at minimal cost due his budget.



1: Long action stock. Factory synthetic would be fine.



2: Magazine box for stagger feed action.



3:trigger guard(Plastic ok for now)





Shoot me a pm or text with anything you may have.



Thanks,

Chad

5406130156