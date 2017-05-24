Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page wtb savage nut and lug
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

wtb savage nut and lug
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-24-2017, 11:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 183
wtb savage nut and lug
I'm looking for a savage small shank trued up barrel nut and recoil lug. Let me know if you guys have some not being used thanks much.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:53 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC