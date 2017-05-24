Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
wtb savage nut and lug
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
wtb savage nut and lug
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-24-2017, 11:35 PM
TeamSavage
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 183
wtb savage nut and lug
I'm looking for a savage small shank trued up barrel nut and recoil lug. Let me know if you guys have some not being used thanks much.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:53 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC