WTB Savage la bolt body 110 Figured it was a long shot but figured I'd ask since everyone online was currently out of stock, except for ptg. Was just finishing up a hunting rig so didnt really wanna go all out and buy a $140 bolt body from them. But if anyone has an extra or unused savage bolt body for a long action 110 right hand theyd be willing to part with I'd love to buy it. Thanks in advance for any help.