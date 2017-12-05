Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB savage barrels
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB savage barrels
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-12-2017, 02:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 157
WTB savage barrels
Want to buy/trade for:
----2 savage factory 6.5 creedmoor barrels. Matte, sporter contour, small shank. 22"
----1 savage factory 7mm rem mag barrel. Matte, sporter contour, small shank. 24"
Have things to trade too.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTB Accuracy International .308 magazines | WTB: remington 700 bottom metal & follwer »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:36 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC