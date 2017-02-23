Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTB savage barrel 300 wm/30-06
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTB savage barrel 300 wm/30-06
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-23-2017, 07:29 PM
jkwright
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 2
WTB savage barrel 300 wm/30-06
Im looking for a savage small shank 300 win mag or 30-06 barrel. Take off or custom. May consider other calibers. Lets hear what you have. Please include any info you have on barrel... caliber, length, contour, twist, roundcount, price.
Thanks
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
SS Savage take-off .308
|
Krieger .338 barrel for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:01 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC