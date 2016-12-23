Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB savage action
12-23-2016, 08:30 PM
cqh1111
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 148
WTB savage action
Want to buy or trade for a savage large shank 338 lapua repeater action.
