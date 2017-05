Re: WTB Savage Accustock



andrewsben | Shooters' Forum



PM me if you would like to discuss.



Thanks

Ben I have 4 accu-stocks on the way right now. I just wanted the action so will be putting the stocks and barrels up for sale soon. I will have 2 in fde and 2 in black. I am pretty new here but have good trade history on accurateshooter.com with the same name.PM me if you would like to discuss.ThanksBen