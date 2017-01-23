Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
wtb savage 4.4 stock
wtb savage 4.4 stock
01-23-2017, 08:42 PM
TeamSavage
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 153
wtb savage 4.4 stock
I'm looking for an after market stock for a savage 4.4 spaced action. Set up for dbm and bottom bolt release. Thanks much
01-23-2017, 08:55 PM
TeamSavage
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 153
Re: wtb savage 4.4 stock
Would consider model 10 predator or digital camo accu stock as well. Thanks again
