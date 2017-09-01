     close
WTB- Savage 10ml parts
01-09-2017, 01:56 PM
Hoz
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Wisconsin
Posts: 193
WTB- Savage 10ml parts
Hello,

I am looking for primer modules for my Savage 10ml 1. Also interested in a spare breech plug and vent liners. I've already contacted Savage and Numrichs

Thanks

Rob


rhasse110@yahoo.com
