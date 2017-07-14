Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: Remington model 7 trigger
WTB: Remington model 7 trigger
07-14-2017, 03:35 PM
AL1
WTB: Remington model 7 trigger
need complete trigger for a model 7 if someone has one at a decent price.
thx.
