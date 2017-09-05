Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB Remington Bolt
WTB Remington Bolt
05-09-2017, 03:40 PM
spindrift307
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 72
WTB Remington Bolt
I'm looking for a Remington 700 SA bolt with a 223 caliber bolt face. Preferably stainless.
