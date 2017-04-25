Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB: Remington 700 Short Action Chassis
  #1  
Unread 04-25-2017, 11:33 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 72
WTB: Remington 700 Short Action Chassis
I am in search of a Remington 700 Short Action Chassis that uses AICS pattern magazines. Please PM with what you have. Thanks in advance gents, Shoot On!!
  #2  
Unread 04-25-2017, 12:14 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Mesa,Az
Posts: 5
Re: WTB: Remington 700 Short Action Chassis
Hello,
i have a Mcrees folder in FDE. 550.OO TYD
  #3  
Unread 04-25-2017, 02:29 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: NW Oregon
Posts: 15
Re: WTB: Remington 700 Short Action Chassis
May have a KRG X-Ray in Sako green if a local deal goes through. I'd want $525 TYD, includes spigot bi-pod mount but no mags. PM me if interested. Thanks
