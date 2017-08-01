Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB Remington 700 LA sporter stock
WTB Remington 700 LA sporter stock
01-08-2017, 08:00 AM
arkrunner
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: branson, mo
Posts: 51
WTB Remington 700 LA sporter stock
Looking for a light wt. sporter stock for Remington 700 LA. Was looking at a B/C Ti or a High Tech. Can order new from Stockeys but wanted to ask if anyone has a used one out there. I put a #2 Brux on my action. thanks elton
01-08-2017, 09:51 AM
timl
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: PA
Posts: 432
Re: WTB Remington 700 LA sporter stock
Pm sent on a Grayboe Outlander.
01-08-2017, 10:16 AM
scottw2119
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 124
Re: WTB Remington 700 LA sporter stock
There is a bell and carlson alaskan II on gunbroker inletted for hs precision detachable mag
