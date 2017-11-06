Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB - Remington 700 follower & mag box
WTB - Remington 700 follower & mag box
06-11-2017, 11:01 AM
omega1
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Colorado
Posts: 80
WTB - Remington 700 follower & mag box
I am looking for a Remington 700 follower and mag box for a WSM size cartridge. Thanks for any help with my latest project.
