WTB: Remington 700 .338 Lapua Parts Need the following for a .338 Lapua build on a Remington 700 receiver:



1. PTG bolt with .338 Lapua bolt face



2. .338 Lapua bottom metal can be badger ordinance, wyatts, accurate mag, PTG, etc



3. Timney, jewel, or rifle basix trigger



4. Oversized, after market recoil lug



5. Badger oversized bolt knob



6. Remington 700 long action 20 MOA rail (any manufacture)



7. Stock (McMillan hunter with adjustable comb, manners, the new bell and Carlson long rang stock, surprise me)



Please PM or text 786-442-4045



Must accept PayPal!! __________________

SLTW

RCP35