wtb: remington 700 .223 RH SA bolt
wtb: remington 700 .223 RH SA bolt
04-25-2017, 12:12 AM
foreign
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: christchurch, nz
Posts: 416
wtb: remington 700 .223 RH SA bolt
found a action for cheap but the muppet who has it lost the bolt. anyone have a spare one?
