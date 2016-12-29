     close
WTB Rem700 LA BDL bottom metal
12-29-2016, 02:05 PM
WTB Rem700 LA BDL bottom metal
Looking for a BDL bottom metal setup. Factory,PTG or whatever you may have. Let me know.
