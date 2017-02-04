Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: rem 700 takeoff barrel 375 RUM
WTB: rem 700 takeoff barrel 375 RUM
04-02-2017, 01:58 AM
jeremiahgus
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 23
WTB: rem 700 takeoff barrel 375 RUM
Please reply if you have one for sale or have any place to suggest. I'm in no hurry and will just buy a new barrel if I need to down the road but would rather just get my hands on a takeoff bbl that someone may have.
Thanks,
Jeremiah
wtb lefty savage short action
Remington LA bottom metal
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Privacy Statement
Terms of Service
