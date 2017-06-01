     close
WTB Rem 700 SA BDL Wood stock
Unread 01-06-2017, 11:20 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 27
WTB Rem 700 SA BDL Wood stock
Looking for another Rem 700 BDL SA wood stock. Prefer gloss finish with Monte Carlo cheek weld. Bought one from a member this week for a buddy and decided that's the direction I want to go with a build in the works.

Thanks
    « McMillan A3 Edge Sporter | Mini Mauser MPI Ultra Light Finished Stock »
