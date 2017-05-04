Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB Rem 700 SA bdl bottom metal
Unread 04-05-2017, 10:21 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,306
WTB Rem 700 SA bdl bottom metal
I am looking to buy a Rem 700 bdl bottom metal, box, follower, and spring setup. Looking for 223-204 Ruger setup. Take off would be great. Just pm me with what you have and cost shipped.

Brian
