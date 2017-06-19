Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB Rem 700 LA bottom metal FOUND ONE
Unread 06-19-2017, 09:25 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Groton, South Dakota
Posts: 87
WTB Rem 700 LA bottom metal FOUND ONE
Looking for Rem 700 LA bottom metal. Black bottom metal, also need mag box, spring and follower for a 300 wm if you have it. Let me know if anyone has any extra floating around. PM or text me. 605-290-2786

Thanks!
Unread 06-19-2017, 12:45 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Groton, South Dakota
Posts: 87
Re: WTB Rem 700 LA bottom metal FOUND ONE
Ended up ordering the whole works off midway
