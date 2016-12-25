     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB Rem 700 LA bottom metal
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB Rem 700 LA bottom metal
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-25-2016, 09:14 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 748
WTB Rem 700 LA bottom metal
Looking for Rem 700 long action bottom metal complete with box and spring-follower.

Let me know what you got.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « F/S NIB Magpul PRS stocks | WTB .308 5R Bartlein barrel »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:56 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC