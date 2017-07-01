     close
wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
  #1  
Unread 01-07-2017, 02:13 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 66
wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
Want to buy remington 700 black trigger just seein whats out there i prefer a take off pre xmark thanks
    •   #2  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 02:43 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2014
    Posts: 18
    Re: wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
    If you want an xmark let me know I'll be taking one off next week shoot me an offer
      #3  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 03:33 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2015
    Posts: 66
    Re: wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
    I should say i have a new x mark i am trading out also and woulr be willing to sell or trade. I want atrigger that will go down to 2 lbs of pull
      #4  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 03:37 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2010
    Posts: 230
    Re: wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
    Pm sent
