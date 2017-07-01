Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-07-2017, 02:13 PM
walleyemansd
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 66
wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
Want to buy remington 700 black trigger just seein whats out there i prefer a take off pre xmark thanks
#
2
01-07-2017, 02:43 PM
MrCapps22-250
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 18
Re: wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
If you want an xmark let me know I'll be taking one off next week shoot me an offer
#
3
01-07-2017, 03:33 PM
walleyemansd
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 66
Re: wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
I should say i have a new x mark i am trading out also and woulr be willing to sell or trade. I want atrigger that will go down to 2 lbs of pull
#
4
01-07-2017, 03:37 PM
cahunter805
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 230
Re: wtb rem 700 adjustable trigger
Pm sent
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB - 700 Remington Take Off - 250 Savage barrel
|
WTS: Old style Rem 700 RH trigger stainless
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:40 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC