06-29-2017, 06:19 AM
Caleb85
Gold Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Northwest, Missouri
Posts: 686
WTB reamers
I am looking for the following reamers and go gauges,
1. 6 dasher .271 or .272 neck .125 FB. Or .130 FB
2. 243 Winchester with somewhere around .107 to .115 FB
THANKS!
