WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
Unread 12-29-2016, 01:28 PM
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 3
WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
Wanted to Buy a prone target stock for a Long Action Remington 700.

If you have one stuck away collecting dust please let me know.

chesador at gmail dot com
    Unread 12-29-2016, 01:54 PM
    Join Date: Jun 2007
    Location: Wilmington NC
    Posts: 4,729
    Re: WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
    Try accurate shooter, more prone and sling guys there.
    Unread 12-29-2016, 01:55 PM
    Join Date: Jan 2014
    Posts: 3
    Re: WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
    Thanks! Great advice.
