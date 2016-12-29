Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
12-29-2016, 01:28 PM
Big Friend Ten
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 3
WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
Wanted to Buy a prone target stock for a Long Action Remington 700.
If you have one stuck away collecting dust please let me know.
chesador at gmail dot com
12-29-2016, 01:54 PM
BountyHunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Wilmington NC
Posts: 4,729
Re: WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
Try accurate shooter, more prone and sling guys there.
12-29-2016, 01:55 PM
Big Friend Ten
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 3
Re: WTB = Prone Target Stock for Rem 700 Long Action
Thanks! Great advice.
WTB Light weight SA stock 700 Rem
WTB Rem700 LA BDL bottom metal
