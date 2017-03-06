Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wtb pre64 win m70 stock
Wtb pre64 win m70 stock
06-03-2017, 11:47 PM
Calfarmer
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Hanford, California
Posts: 542
Wtb pre64 win m70 stock
Wtb a pre-64 m70 stock that will fit a 300h&h with the sporter barrel with dog lug.
Not looking for a show piece just a good clean stock that I can take out and shoot and hunt with. Not looking to spend a bunch of money so let me know what you have.
No cracks please!
Thanks!
