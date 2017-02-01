Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: picatinny rail
WTB: picatinny rail
01-02-2017, 09:33 PM
James Kiser
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 114
WTB: picatinny rail
I'm looking for a long action rail for a Remington 700. 6-48 screws.
Preferably:
Badger ordinance
Ken Farrell
Night Force.
Just let me know what you have.
Thanks
«
Wtb Rem 700 Left Hand Bdl sporter stock
|
Left Hand Montana action and Mcmillan Stock
»
