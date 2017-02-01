     close
WTB o/u 12ga
Unread 01-02-2017, 07:18 PM
WTB o/u 12ga
Looking for a used Citori:

*12 ga

* 28" Barrels

* Invector Plus Choke capability


Models like the 425 Hunter preferred, but open to different models.

Thanks!

    Unread 01-02-2017, 08:00 PM
    Re: WTB o/u 12ga
    Have a Winchester 101 with choke tubes excellent condition need to double check barrel length but I believe it is 28". $1050.00 shipped.

    Unread 01-02-2017, 09:51 PM
    Re: WTB o/u 12ga
    Thanks, but trying to stick to Browning shotguns.
