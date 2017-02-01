Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB o/u 12ga
01-02-2017, 07:18 PM
rem243
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 73
WTB o/u 12ga
Looking for a used Citori:
*12 ga
* 28" Barrels
* Invector Plus Choke capability
Models like the 425 Hunter preferred, but open to different models.
Thanks!
01-02-2017, 08:00 PM
gm9658
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 40
Re: WTB o/u 12ga
Have a Winchester 101 with choke tubes excellent condition need to double check barrel length but I believe it is 28". $1050.00 shipped.
01-02-2017, 09:51 PM
rem243
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 73
Re: WTB o/u 12ga
Quote:
Originally Posted by
gm9658
Have a Winchester 101 with choke tubes excellent condition need to double check barrel length but I believe it is 28". $1050.00 shipped.
Thanks, but trying to stick to Browning shotguns.
