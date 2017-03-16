WTB MDT LSS or similar I'm thinking about trying a specialty pistol but don't want to commit a lot of money to it. My plan is to buy a chassis for a Remington short action and build a short 20" barreled fast a twist 22-250 or 6.5creedmoor without the butt stock to see how it goes. If I don't like it I can put on the butt stock and have a rifle. It looks to me like the best option for a pistol is going to be the MDT Lss chassis or something similar. If you have one you don't want please let me know.

Thanks

Tim

605-645-1517