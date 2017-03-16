Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB MDT LSS or similar
Unread 03-16-2017, 02:18 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Rapid City SD
Posts: 561
WTB MDT LSS or similar
I'm thinking about trying a specialty pistol but don't want to commit a lot of money to it. My plan is to buy a chassis for a Remington short action and build a short 20" barreled fast a twist 22-250 or 6.5creedmoor without the butt stock to see how it goes. If I don't like it I can put on the butt stock and have a rifle. It looks to me like the best option for a pistol is going to be the MDT Lss chassis or something similar. If you have one you don't want please let me know.
Thanks
Tim
605-645-1517
