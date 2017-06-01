     close
WTB Mcmillan, Manners, ect for Savage 110
01-06-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: SW Colorado
Posts: 287
WTB Mcmillan, Manners, ect for Savage 110
Looking for a lighter stock for my savage 110 with bling mag and top bolt release.
Something similar to the Mcmillan Game Scout.

Thanks
Mike
