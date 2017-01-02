Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB McMillan or Manners Carbon fiber LA stock for 700 clone with straight bolt lift.
WTB McMillan or Manners Carbon fiber LA stock for 700 clone with straight bolt lift.
02-01-2017, 07:22 PM
jbail1
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 29
WTB McMillan or Manners Carbon fiber LA stock for 700 clone with straight bolt lift.
Looking for a Lightweight stock for a LA 700 footprint with straight bolt lift and sendero profile barre inlet.
If you have one, please email pics and price to
300blkhog@gmail.com
Thanks
