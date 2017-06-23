Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB - McMillan or Manners
Unread 06-23-2017, 12:49 AM
WTB - McMillan or Manners
Inletted for Tikka Ctr,prefer an adjustable stock but will look at anything,cheers in advance
