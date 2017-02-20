Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Wtb McMillan hunter
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Wtb McMillan hunter
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-20-2017, 07:57 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 570
Wtb McMillan hunter
I'm looking for one or two McMillan hunters. One long action sporter channel or smaller, and possibly one short action with factory mag bbl channel. STD fill is fine. Both would be bdl. Rough finish ok, I'll paint them if the price is right. Please pm me anything you may want to get rid of, thanks!

I have an as new la game scout in mcwoody I would consider trading if the the right one came along.
May also be interested in a sa magnum cdl stock if anyone has one sitting around.
Last edited by Smokepoles; 02-20-2017 at 08:34 PM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-20-2017, 10:12 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 570
Re: Wtb McMillan hunter
I may also be interested in manners eh2, eh3, or sl. I haven't felt these out but I'd give one a try. Thanks
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-20-2017, 10:38 PM
Edd Edd is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,194
Re: Wtb McMillan hunter
I still have a flat top.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-20-2017, 10:54 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 570
Re: Wtb McMillan hunter
Thanks edd, i like to work on them but starting from scratch is probably above my pay grade.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS--Savage "RUM" Large Shank Long Action | Defiance Deviant Tac., Short Action, 308 bolt face, AW Magazine Cut »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:02 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC