WTB: McMillan Game Warden / Scout Adjustables Rem 700
07-07-2017, 12:56 AM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 38
Looking to buy several McMillans in Remington 700's.

Long Action Game Warden adjustable in ultra light/ edge tech
Short Action Game Scout adjustable in ultra light / edge tech
