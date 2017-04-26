Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB McMillan Edge fill stock Rem long action BDL
WTB McMillan Edge fill stock Rem long action BDL
04-26-2017, 01:41 PM
dakotakidd
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Groton, South Dakota
Posts: 81
WTB McMillan Edge fill stock Rem long action BDL
Looking for a nice used mcmillan edge fill for a remington 700, long action, bdl bottom metal with a sendero contour barrel channel. Let me know what is out there. Would love a game warden but open to about anything.
thanks
