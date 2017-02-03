Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB: McMillan
Unread 03-02-2017, 12:37 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 106
WTB: McMillan
I know its a long shot but does anyone out there have a McMillan HTG for a Rem 700 SA in GAP camo they would part with?
