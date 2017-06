WTB Manners or McMillan Lightweight Stock Rem/Stiller LA Looking for EH1 or Game Scout, Game Warden, A3 edge fill. Will consider EH2 or 3 as well. I have a Stiller Tac 300 action with Brux #5 barrel. I can possibly make a Rem 700 inlet stock work and or open barrel channel if needed. Currently sits in a coyote tan Manners MCS-T w/BDL mini chasis (Devcon bedded) which is for sale or trade. Thank you.



Doc