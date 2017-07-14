Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB: Manners Eh1
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB: Manners Eh1
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-14-2017, 10:25 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: NE IA
Posts: 130
WTB: Manners Eh1
Looking for an EH1. Let me know what you've got.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-14-2017, 10:53 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 131
Re: WTB: Manners Eh1
I have a brand new unbedded never used EH1 2 flush cups on left side I will let go for $650 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTB: Manners Eh1-img_8880.jpg   WTB: Manners Eh1-img_8879.jpg  

Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-14-2017, 12:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: NE IA
Posts: 130
Re: WTB: Manners Eh1
Quote:
Originally Posted by bayedup7 View Post
I have a brand new unbedded never used EH1 2 flush cups on left side I will let go for $650 shipped
Thanks, but I'm looking for something a little more used and subsequently less $$. I should have been more specific in first post.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-14-2017, 01:12 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,391
Re: WTB: Manners Eh1
Quote:
Originally Posted by bayedup7 View Post
I have a brand new unbedded never used EH1 2 flush cups on left side I will let go for $650 shipped

LA or SA? BDL or DBM?
__________________
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« New 700 rum and std long actions for sale | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:20 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC