07-14-2017, 10:25 AM
lwh723
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: NE IA
Posts: 130
WTB: Manners Eh1
Looking for an EH1. Let me know what you've got.
07-14-2017, 10:53 AM
bayedup7
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 131
Re: WTB: Manners Eh1
I have a brand new unbedded never used EH1 2 flush cups on left side I will let go for $650 shipped
07-14-2017, 12:52 PM
lwh723
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: NE IA
Posts: 130
Re: WTB: Manners Eh1
Quote:
Originally Posted by
bayedup7
I have a brand new unbedded never used EH1 2 flush cups on left side I will let go for $650 shipped
Thanks, but I'm looking for something a little more used and subsequently less $$. I should have been more specific in first post.
07-14-2017, 01:12 PM
ohiohunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,391
Re: WTB: Manners Eh1
Quote:
Originally Posted by
bayedup7
I have a brand new unbedded never used EH1 2 flush cups on left side I will let go for $650 shipped
LA or SA? BDL or DBM?
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
