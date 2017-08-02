     close
WTB Manners EH1
02-08-2017, 11:25 PM
WTB Manners EH1
Looking for a Manners EH1 for a short action Remington 700 or clone with a sendero/varmint barrel channel and inlet for Badger M5. Preferably in midnight or GAP camo. Right hand.
