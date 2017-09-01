     close
WTB: Manners EH-1 Remington LA RH stock
01-09-2017, 12:59 PM
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 239
WTB: Manners EH-1 Remington LA RH stock
I'm looking for a EH-1 stock. Barrel is a Bartlein #4. i would prefer it in Midnight camo but I'm open to options, if anyone has one for sale let me know.
Action is Remington 700 RH LA

Thanks in advance.
