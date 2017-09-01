Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTB: Manners EH-1 Remington LA RH stock
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTB: Manners EH-1 Remington LA RH stock
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-09-2017, 12:59 PM
jdrigel
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 239
WTB: Manners EH-1 Remington LA RH stock
I'm looking for a EH-1 stock. Barrel is a Bartlein #4. i would prefer it in Midnight camo but I'm open to options, if anyone has one for sale let me know.
Action is Remington 700 RH LA
Thanks in advance.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
McMillan Tikka T3 Hunter Stock EDGE + Atlaswork alloy trigger guard
|
WTB- Savage 10ml parts
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:40 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC