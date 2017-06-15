Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB: looking for a tikka bolt
Unread 06-15-2017, 06:34 AM
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: christchurch, nz
Posts: 423
WTB: looking for a tikka bolt
A friend lost his tikka t3 bolt and im trying to find him a new on one. anyone have one? Bolt face doesnt matter.
