Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB Long action manner EH stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB Long action manner EH stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-24-2017, 02:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 253
WTB Long action manner EH stock
Inlet for Remington clone with either BDL or dbm. If you have the bottom metal I will buy that also
Please pm me with price and what you have.

Thanks
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-24-2017, 06:06 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 618
Re: WTB Long action manner EH stock
Eh1 with bottom metal on sniper's hide
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« AWT chassis for LA 700 Remington | WTT: Timney Win M70 Trigger »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:50 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC