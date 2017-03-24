Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
WTB Long action manner EH stock
WTB Long action manner EH stock
#
1
03-24-2017, 02:49 PM
Fast88
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 253
WTB Long action manner EH stock
Inlet for Remington clone with either BDL or dbm. If you have the bottom metal I will buy that also
Please pm me with price and what you have.
Thanks
#
2
03-24-2017, 06:06 PM
paulatherton21
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 618
Re: WTB Long action manner EH stock
Eh1 with bottom metal on sniper's hide
