WTB Light weight SA stock 700 Rem
Unread 12-29-2016, 01:46 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 91
WTB Light weight SA stock 700 Rem
would like manners Elite or composite type stock , barrel channel for sporter, cheack piece , for a calling rifle build trying to keep it light. also will be using NV scope and would like to have adjustable cheack piece.
