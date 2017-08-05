Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB Lefty Rem 700 LA stock
05-08-2017
WTB Lefty Rem 700 LA stock
Looking for a good replacement stock for my LH Remington 700 300RUM (HS Precision, McMillan, etc.) Rifle is primarily a hunting rifle.
